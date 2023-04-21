Editorial | Letters Letter: Chat GPT will think for you, if you allow it Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Wilbert Kubota said ChatGPT responded to his question with all the reasons Hawaii should not approve recreational marijuana (“Artificial intelligence warns against marijuana,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 18). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Wilbert Kubota said ChatGPT responded to his question with all the reasons Hawaii should not approve recreational marijuana (“Artificial intelligence warns against marijuana,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 18). However, ChatGPT only responds to what it is asked, which according to Kubota was to list all the negative impacts. Try asking it the question: List in 100 words or less the positive impact on Hawaii if recreational marijuana is allowed to be grown and legalized. ChatGPT will do all your thinking for you in that direction, too. Courtney Nichols Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Introducing biases can make AI risky