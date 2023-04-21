Letter: Chat GPT will think for you, if you allow it

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wilbert Kubota said ChatGPT responded to his question with all the reasons Hawaii should not approve recreational marijuana (“Artificial intelligence warns against marijuana,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 18). However, ChatGPT only responds to what it is asked, which according to Kubota was to list all the negative impacts.

Try asking it the question: List in 100 words or less the positive impact on Hawaii if recreational marijuana is allowed to be grown and legalized. ChatGPT will do all your thinking for you in that direction, too.

Courtney Nichols

Kailua

