comscore Letter: Irresponsible to publish AI-generated content | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Irresponsible to publish AI-generated content

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Shame on the Star-Advertiser for publishing a ChatGPT response in a letter to the editor (“Artificial intelligence warns against marijuana,” April 18). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Introducing biases can make AI risky

Scroll Up