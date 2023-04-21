Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shame on the Star-Advertiser for publishing a ChatGPT response in a letter to the editor (“Artificial intelligence warns against marijuana,” April 18).

I am not against ChatGPT. However, I do strongly oppose normalizing ChatGPT as legitimate discourse. You have set a dangerous, toxic, despicable precedent here. Quoting ChatGPT in a letter contaminates journalistic integrity.

Note that the question posed to this AI program was clearly biased (“List … the negative impact”). The AI response will inevitably and predictably be negative. This is not objective, professional, responsible judgment.

AI is still a massive cultural and technological experiment. ChatGPT is still in its infancy. It is imperfect and notoriously quirky.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and creator of ChatGPT, said AI is still prone to what he called “hallucinations.”

For reassurance from now on, perhaps all your letters, editorials and content need to say, “Written by a human.”

David Friedman

Kailua

