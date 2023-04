Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A few decades ago, a state House representative told me he and others were going to talk to House leadership about problems from a big crackdown on marijuana. This was driving up its street price, so many people switched to much cheaper methamphetamine and got addicted. Apparently House leadership didn’t listen then, and this year’s leadership remains clueless, once again refusing to legalize recreational use.

This leaves everyday people at risk of arrest and job loss, so whose secret interests were they serving? Why did they ignore research showing society would benefit if marijuana replaced highly addictive alcohol as the recreational drug of choice? There would be far fewer sick days and car accidents and less violence, and better overall health in view of alcohol’s well-known damage to brain and body.

Instead Hawaii is left behind 23 states and territories where marijuana is legal and bringing in taxes for public benefit.

David Leake

Kaneohe

