Letter: Pearl Highlands rail stop needs safer walkway

In light of the sobering statistic that Oahu sees one death per week on our streets, and that the city and state are actively pursuing safer streets with speed tables and red-light cameras, why is it that the Pearl Highlands rail station access is a street-level crossing located 100 yards down busy Kamehameha Highway, where cars are regularly traveling at 50 mph as they head toward the H-1 and H-2 freeway entrances? Read more

The original plan included a road-separated overhead walkway directly to the station, but it was removed due to cost-cutting measures. Additionally, the late afternoon sun will be shining directly into drivers’ eyes, making it extremely hard to see people crossing. Mayor Rick Blangiardi should release some funding to restore the overhead walkway to keep users safe to and from the station in this pedestrian-unfriendly area.

Jeffrey Gaskell

Mililani

