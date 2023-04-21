comscore Letter: Pearl Highlands rail stop needs safer walkway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Pearl Highlands rail stop needs safer walkway

In light of the sobering statistic that Oahu sees one death per week on our streets, and that the city and state are actively pursuing safer streets with speed tables and red-light cameras, why is it that the Pearl Highlands rail station access is a street-level crossing located 100 yards down busy Kamehameha Highway, where cars are regularly traveling at 50 mph as they head toward the H-1 and H-2 freeway entrances? Read more

