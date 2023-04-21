Letter: Save money, planet with LED light bulbs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is time to phase out a source of mercury pollution: fluorescent light bulbs.

Fluorescent light bulbs are a common sight in offices, garages, and elsewhere — but they contain toxic mercury. When fluorescents break — whether in a home, business, or at the landfill — the mercury vapor inside creates a serious human and environmental health risk. And while at one time the energy-efficient choice, fluorescents now burden users with high energy bills.

LED light bulbs are twice as energy efficient as fluorescents, meaning they save money on utility bills and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

By phasing out fluorescents in favor of efficient LED bulbs, Hawaii can avert a needless health risk, save families and business money on utility bills, and curb greenhouse gas emissions. House Bill 192 at the Legislature would do just that. It’s time to say farewell to fluorescents.

Brodie Lockard

Kailua

