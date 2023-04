Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The advice on when to get a COVID-19 shot has always been somewhat elusive. That’s still so now, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given a thumbs-up for those age 65-plus and the immunocompromised to get a second dose of the bivalent booster shot, assuming it’s been long enough since their last one.

Those most at risk are advised not to wait. But for those who may want to time it with summer travel, a reminder: The virus is still out there, so take precautions — at a minimum.