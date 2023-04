Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When guns were fired during a confrontation at an Maili cockfight on April 14, causing two deaths and three wounded by gunshot, it was termed Hawaii’s most serious mass shooting in decades. Thankfully, an eruption of gun violence last May did not provide competition for the title; more than 20 rounds were fired off after a graduation event near Thomas Square, wounding three, but no lives were lost.

This week: more gun violence, raising fear that shootings could become more frequent. Early Thursday, a duo allegedly fired a rifle at three Hawaii island police officers, shattering a police car windshield. Two suspects were arrested later that day in Puna.