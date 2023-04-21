comscore Editorial: Contract good deal for teachers, state | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Contract good deal for teachers, state

  • Today
  • Updated 7:10 p.m.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) and the state have reached agreement on a proposed new labor contract that would significantly boost starting pay for entry-level teachers and ensure annual pay increases between 3% and 5% for most teachers in the ranks, for a total of 14.5% over four years. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Introducing biases can make AI risky

Scroll Up