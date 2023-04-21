comscore Council and city spar over $3.41B budget | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council and city spar over $3.41B budget

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration, proposing a $3.41 billion operating budget for the coming 2024 fiscal year, contends that recent City Council amendments to reduce it to 2022’s level are insufficient to keep the city running smoothly and should be abandoned. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: UBS Wealth Management USA and Atlas Insurance Agency

Scroll Up