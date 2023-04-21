CPB focuses on environment, diversity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank has released an Environmental, Social and Governance Report for 2022 that highlights the commitment and positive impact it has made to combat the effects of climate change and sea-level rise, while maintaining cultural, social and environmental stewardship.

“Our ESG focus is considered in all of our business and operational decisions and is incorporated into our strategic plans,” CPB President and CEO Arnold Martines said in a statement. “We believe that good governance and consideration of environmental opportunities enables us to better our community and best serve the people statewide.”

The state’s fourth-largest bank, which has been celebrating Earth Day all week ahead of the actual event on Saturday, hosted an Earth Day event Wednesday at its main branch in downtown Honolulu. Participating businesses and organizations included Kailua Honey, Aloha Bites, Creations by Shell, Yoas Hawaii, MetroGrow Hawaii, Malama Loko Ea Foundation, Genki Ala Wai, Hawaii H2 Grow and Local I‘a.

Central Pacific said its support of diversity is demonstrated by 91% of its workforce being ethnically diverse, 57% of its managers being female and 31% of its parent company’s board being women. Central Pacific also said two of the five members of its executive committee that oversees bank operations are women.

The company said it supports female-owned businesses with its WE by Rising Tide program for women entrepreneurs. The program is now accepting applications.

Central Pacific also said it sponsors the Honolulu Pride Festival, held by Hawaii’s LGBT Legacy Foundation, and is already making plans to sponsor this year’s festival.

The company said it is a leader in energy efficiency and actively supports the use and installation of photovoltaic systems, energy­-saving amenities and sustainable agriculture. The bank said it has prioritized lending to renewable-­energy companies, and in 2022 provided nearly $100 million in financing to customers to install residential photovoltaic systems.

The bank said Central Pacific Plaza, home of its flagship branch and headquarters, has received 16 consecutive Environmental Protection Agency Energy Stars, the most of any building in downtown Honolulu.