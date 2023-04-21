comscore Hawaiian Airlines’ IT switchover causes booking, travel disruptions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines’ IT switchover causes booking, travel disruptions

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

Hawaiian Airlines was still working Thursday to resolve booking issues on its website and mobile apps following complications during the installation of a modern passenger service system that is part of its largest information technology project in recent history. Read more

