Hawaii's jobless rate dips to 8-month low of 3.5% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s jobless rate dips to 8-month low of 3.5%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate dipped to an eight-month low of 3.5% in March as the number of people in the jobless ranks shrank by 600. Read more

