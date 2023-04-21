comscore Maili mass shooting suspect appears in court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maili mass shooting suspect appears in court

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  Jacob Borge

  Jacob Borge made his initial appearance Thursday via video call from the courthouse cellblock in the district courtroom of Judge Kristine Yoo.

    Jacob Borge made his initial appearance Thursday via video call from the courthouse cellblock in the district courtroom of Judge Kristine Yoo.

A 23-year-old man charged in connection with a mass shooting in Maili where two people were killed and three others were wounded made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court on Thursday. Read more

