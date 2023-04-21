Maili mass shooting suspect appears in court

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 23-year-old man charged in connection with a mass shooting in Maili where two people were killed and three others were wounded made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court on Thursday. Read more

A 23-year-old man charged in connection with a mass shooting in Maili where two people were killed and three others were wounded made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court on Thursday.

With his ankles shackled, Jacob A. Borge appeared before Judge Kristine Yoo via video­conference from the courthouse cellblock on charges of one count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Gary Rabellizsa-Manner, 34.

Borge also was charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree attempted murder after he allegedly shot at Rabellizsa-Manner and three other men, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, five counts of carrying a firearm in commission of a separate felony and one count of place to keep a pistol or revolver, according to court documents.

He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $2 million aggregate bail.

Petitions for the same charges in the shooting case were also filed against a 16-year-old boy, identified by sources as Shaedan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii. He is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

A juvenile male identified in court documents as “SSMK” is a relative of the Rabellizsa family.

Cathy Rabellizsa, 59, was the second person fatally shot in the shooting.

In court documents, Rabellizsa’s nephew told detectives that SSMK is a “long-lost cousin” who he has seen about six times within the year.

The mass shooting occurred after a fight broke out after a cockfight attended by 100 people or so ended in Maili early Saturday.

A man who sustained a gunshot wound in the shooting told police that three young males were involved in an argument with six other males that escalated into a physical fight. Court documents said the six males are affiliated with a well-known organizer of cockfights in the Waianae area.

The man told police he then heard gunshots. Five people in the immediate area were struck by gunshots.

Police responded to the rear lot at 87-131 Kaukamana Road just after 12:10 a.m. Court documents described the area as a 1-acre, open dirt lot where cockfights are commonly held.

Rabellizsa’s husband told police he accompanied his wife to the bathroom when a group of people began to fight with one another.

According to court documents, Rabellizsa’s husband and Rabelliza-Manner attempted to stop the fight when one of the males attacked Rabellizsa-Manner.

Rabellizsa-Manner allegedly punched the male to defend himself when he was attacked by other males.

The male who initially punched Rabellizsa-Manner got back on his feet, allegedly pointed a handgun at Rabellizsa’s husband and Rabellizsa and shot about five or six times.

A second male with a handgun allegedly shot at Rabellizsa-Manner multiple times.

Rabellizsa-Manner, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his hand and torso, and Rabelliza, who sustained a single gunshot wound to her face, were taken via personal vehicles to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center where they were pronounced dead.

Police said two men sustained a single gunshot wound to their right arm, and a third man sustained a single gunshot wound to his inner left thigh. All were treated and released from hospitals.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Police said officers recovered several spent casings on the ground at the scene.

Court documents allege a male identified as “Shaeden-Styles” shot at Cathy Rabellizsa and Rabellizsa’s husband and that a male known as “Hot Boi Jake” shot at Rabellizsa-Manner.

Rabellizsa’s husband was not injured.

Borge and McEnroe- Keaulii turned themselves in Tuesday night at the Honolulu Police Department’s Alapai Street headquarters.

Rabellizsa-Manner, a sheet metal fabricator, was a husband and father to six children.

In a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses, Rabellizsa-Manner’s wife said her husband was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he intervened between two groups of men involved in an altercation. “As a result of trying to keep the peace, my husband was fatally shot multiple times,” Kat Rabellizsa said in the page.

She described her husband as a kindhearted, loyal and generous man. “He was incredibly humble and grateful for all the blessings he received throughout his life,” she said.

Cathy Rabellizsa was described as loving, caring and friendly. In a separate GoFundMe page set up by her daughter, Keri Rabellizsa said her mother had a heart of gold and put others before herself.

A vigil for the shooting victims was held late Thursday afternoon at Maili Beach Park.