Rearview Mirror: Street vendors left their mark before modern supermarkets
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 12:49 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1974
Dick Jensen:
He was a Clorox vendor in the years before he became one of Hawaii’s top entertainers
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1966
Choi Yong was a manapua man, one of many vendors who came to Hawaii neighborhoods selling everything a family might need.
