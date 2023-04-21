comscore Rearview Mirror: Street vendors left their mark before modern supermarkets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Street vendors left their mark before modern supermarkets

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1974 <strong>Dick Jensen: </strong> <em>He was a Clorox vendor in the years before he became one of Hawaii’s top entertainers </em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1974

    Dick Jensen:

    He was a Clorox vendor in the years before he became one of Hawaii’s top entertainers

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1966 Choi Yong was a manapua man, one of many vendors who came to Hawaii neighborhoods selling everything a family might need.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1966

    Choi Yong was a manapua man, one of many vendors who came to Hawaii neighborhoods selling everything a family might need.

A few months ago I wrote about vendors who drove, biked or walked though residential communities selling milk, ice cream, pastries, meat, vegetables, fish, manapua, tofu, ice, brooms, etc. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: UBS Wealth Management USA and Atlas Insurance Agency
Next Story
Vigil held for victims of Maili mass shooting

Scroll Up