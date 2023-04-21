comscore ‘Iolani outlasts Kamehameha in ILH softball tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani outlasts Kamehameha in ILH softball tournament

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO /J AQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Milla Fukuda dove to make a catch in center field to get Kamehameha outfielder Mikaela Scarborough on Thursday.

    JAMM AQUINO /J AQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani’s Milla Fukuda dove to make a catch in center field to get Kamehameha outfielder Mikaela Scarborough on Thursday.

After two home runs, a big rally and 18 base hits, it took a technicality to cool off the hot-hitting Kamehameha Warriors. Read more

Previous Story
Maui’s Sumiko Inaba ready to climb the Bellator ranks
Next Story
Scoreboard – April 21, 2023

Scroll Up