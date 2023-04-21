Ryan Wilcox keeps Gauchos alive for date with ‘Bows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

IRVINE, Calif. >> Ryan Wilcox just wanted one more opportunity.

The Punahou graduate’s senior season at UC Santa Barbara has been rocky to say the least, with the Gauchos struggling through injuries in a 7-16 regular season, which included a 1-7 start to conference play.

But a sweep of Cal State Northridge last weekend vaulted UCSB into fourth place in the Big West and generated momentum entering the Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship. The Gauchos then kept their season alive with a five-set victory over UC San Diego in the tournament’s opening match on Thursday at the Bren Events Center to set up a meeting with top-seeded Hawaii in today’s semifinal round.

“I’m excited. I wouldn’t want to play anyone else, honestly,” Wilcox said of facing the Rainbow Warriors, who have won the past 15 meetings between the programs. “As I’m sure a lot of people know, I have yet to beat Hawaii, and I’m just really excited to have a chance again tomorrow. We really have nothing to lose, so we’re going to go all out and play our best volleyball of this whole season.”

Wilcox helped the Gauchos extend their season by putting away 17 kills in 32 swings in a .408 hitting performance and UCSB (8-16) overcame a staggering 30 service errors in the 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-12 win over fifth-seeded UCSD (8-17).

“It took everything we had,” UCSB coach Rich McLaughlin said. “We told our guys at the beginning all we had to do was play just a little bit better than them, and I think that’s what we did, just a little bit. Thirty service errors, you usually don’t win with that, so we’d better be better tomorrow in that area.”

UC San Diego wasn’t much sharper from the service line with 24 errors and committed 21 attack errors. UCSB finished with 10.5 total blocks, with former UH setter Jack Walmer putting down a season-high six, including one solo, to go along with 50 assists for an attack that hit a collective .348.

UCSB opposite Nick Amoruso led UCSB with 20 kills in 41 swings to hit .415 and freshman outside hitter Ben Coordt added 16 kills on .361 hitting and the Gauchos earned their second win in eight five-set matches this season.

“I just wasn’t ready for it to be over,” Wilcox said. “This is my last season and we need to win this tournament in order to keep playing. Kind of just a do-or-die moment.”

UC San Diego outside hitter Ryan Ka led the Tritons with 21 kills in his final collegiate match.

Coordt’s emergence late in the season coincided with junior Dayne Chalmers’ move from outside hitter to libero. McLaughlin cited Chalmers’ calming presence in the back row as a difference since UH swept a series in Santa Barbara on March 31 and April 1.

“I think our serve receive has settled down a lot with Chalmers at libero,” McLaughlin said. “I think that’s a key because Hawaii can serve the heck out of the ball and that’s where they win matches. I think we’ll be a little steadier now.”

Wilcox has been a consistent contributor over his UCSB career as a two-time first-team All-Big West pick. He finished with double-figure kills for the 21st time in 24 matches this season and came up one dig shy of his fourth double-double of the season.

His performance on Thursday helped set up yet another on-court reunion with former Punahou teammates Kana’i Akana and Alakai Todd on the other side of the net.

“We go way back, I love those guys,” Wilcox said. “I’ve been playing club with them since maybe 14, 15 years old and it’s always good just to see them whenever I can. I don’t go home as much, so it’s great when they come out here to play and get to hang out and talk story.”

UC Irvine sweeps CSUN

Hilir Henno put away 12 kills in 23 attempts and served up four of the Anteaters’ eight aces and third-seeded UCI advanced with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-18 sweep of the Matadors.

Tournament host UC Irvine (17-10) will face second-seeded Long Beach State in today’s second semifinal.

UCI opposite Francesco Sani finished with nine kills and three aces and middle blocker Connor Campbell added eight kills in 11 error-free attacks.

Cal State Northridge led 13-12 in the third set before UCI went on a 9-0 run, including back-to-back Henno aces, to reclaim control.

CSUN senior Luke Krzmarzick led the Matadors (12-16) with eight kills with one error in 21 attempts.