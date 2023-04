Scoreboard – April 21, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo,

6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Final, ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Waianae,

3 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Big West Championship, Cal Poly vs. CSU Bakersfield, 8 a.m.;

Sacramento State vs. Long Beach State, 9:15 a.m.; Cal State Northridge vs.

UC Davis, 10:30 a.m.; Cal Poly/CSU

Bakersfield winner vs. Hawaii, 11:45 a.m.; Sacramento State/Long Beach State

winner vs. Cal State Northridge/UC Davis winner, 1 p.m. Elimination bracket matches at 2:15 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. All matches at Queen’s Beach.

JUDO

ILH: Championships, 5 p.m. at Saint Louis.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator, 2:30 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division I tournament: Semifinals at McKinley, Waianae vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Kapolei vs. Kalani, 3 p.m. at Kilauea District Park; Pearl City vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Kaala Elementary field.

OIA Division II tournament: Semifinals, Waipahu/Waialua winner at Nanakuli,

3 p.m.; Radford at Aiea, 3 p.m. Fifth place, McKinley at Waipahu/Waialua loser, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual Championships, Day 1,

1 p.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis

Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity II boys: Tournament, Round 2, Hanalani vs. University, 6 p.m. at Sacred Hearts.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Tournament, semifinals:

Roosevelt vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kapolei, 6:10 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament,

“If Necessary” Final, ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 11 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Radford;

Kalaheo at Waialua; Kaimuki at Waipahu. Games start at 11 a.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Big West Championship,

winner’s bracket match, 9 a.m.; loser’s bracket matches at 10:30 a.m. and noon; final at 1:30 p.m.; “if necessary” final at

3 p.m. All matches at Queen’s Beach.

JUDO

OIA: Individual Championships, 10:30 a.m. at Leilehua.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator, 2 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

SAILING

College coed: PCCSC Fleet Race Championships, 10 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination

Tournament, if necessary, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field No. 2.

ILH Varsity II: Double-Elimination

Tournament, if necessary, time TBD at Sand Island Park Field No. 5.

OIA Division I: Tournament, Fifth place,

1 p.m. at higher seed. Third place, 1 p.m. at higher seed. Final, 6:30 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Tournament, Third place, 10 a.m. at higher seed. Final, 4 p.m. at McKinley.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual Championships, Day 2,

9 a.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Championship, Finals, 4 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity II boys: Tournament, Le

Jardin at Saint Louis, 9 a.m.

WATER POLO

Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic

Complex.

OIA girls: Tournament. Third place:

Roosevelt/Kahuku loser vs. Kaiser/Kapolei loser, 10 a.m. Final: Roosevelt/Kahuku

winner vs. Kaiser/Kapolei winner, 12:20 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Boys Varsity I

Tournament, Round 3

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

OIA

Boys Division II Tournament

First Round

Wednesday

Kapolei def. Kaimuki 25-18, 25-17, 25-23

Aiea def. Kalaheo 25-16, 25-11, 25-9

BASEBALL

ILH

Double-Elimination Tournament

Thursday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

‘Iolani 11, Kamehameha 0, 5 inn.

W—Tyler Young. L—Logan Sanchez.

Leading hitters—Iol: Bruin Agbayani 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Travis Ujimori 2 runs; Brandon Wada 2 runs; Cole Yonamine 2 runs,

3 RBIs; Cole Ide 3 RBIs; Brock Makashima 2-3.

OIA East

Thursday

At Stevenson Intermediate field

Moanalua 6, Roosevelt 3

W—Koen Smith. L—Nathaniel Kurano.

S—Kaiden Sonoda-Fukumoto

Leading hitters—Moan: Rayden Miguel 2-4, 2b; Shayde Koga 2-3; Connor Dempsey 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Nate Alvaro 2-4; Tyler Tonokawa 2b; #26 2b. Roos: Kaydenn Uyeda 2-3; Ayden Revera 2 RBIs;

OIA West

Thursday

At Leilehua

Leilehua 8, Campbell 7

W—Bryden Takayama. L—Kayne Carlos.

Leading hitters—Lei: Loren Owan 2-3, 2b, 3 runs; Takayama 2-4; Zane Winter 2-3, 2b; Koen Barton 2-4, Titan Pasco 2-4, 2 runs; Bryce Anzai 2b, 2 RBIs. Camp:

Julius Guanio 2 runs; Carmello Fuller 2-4; Jayden Pacariem 2 runs.

At Kapolei

Miliani 16, Kapolei 5, 5 inn.

W—Kayden Suma. L—Rick Yamashiro.

Leading hitters—Mil: Cyler Wicklund 4-4, 3 runs; Ethan Murakoshi 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Aukai Araujo-Waiau 2b, 2 runs; Calvin Hawes 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kalei Alana 2b,

3 RBIs. Kap: Kai Fujimoto 2-3; Keanu

Laforteza 2 RBIs; Ezra Kanakaole 2b.

At Nanakuli

Nanakuli 5, Pearl City 4

W—Donald Kapaku Jr. L—Tyler Nishimura.

Leading hitters—Nan: Ronald. Vea III 2-3. PC: Eddie Ogasawara 2-4; Devin Fujino 3-3; Zechariah Takahashi 2-3; Jayden Mizuno 2b, 2 RBIs; Logan Honma 2b.

OIA Division II

Thursday

Waianae 19, Kaimuki 4, 5 inn.

W—Austin Jackson-Anderson. L—Jomar

Peter.

Leading hitters—Wain: Shysten Nagasako 4-4, 2b, 3 runs; Rico Gazelle 2-4, 3 runs,

3 RBIs; Joeziah Clifton 4-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Chaseten Rice 2 runs; Nainoa

Nagum 3b, 3 runs; Kyson Rosa 2b. Kaim: Avin Tanioka 2-3, 3b.

MIL

Tournament

Thursday

King Kekaulike 2, Lahainaluna 1

W—Kaikanoa Kaahanui. L—Lyrik Kahula.

S—Lea Poouahi.

WATER POLO

ILH

Girls Varsity I Tournament

Thursday

Final

Punahou 5, Kamehameha 4. Goal scorers—Pun: Allison Kauahi 3, Holly Chong-Gangl, Ava Aguilera. KS: Ava Gurne 2, Tea Brandon, Laikuakamahina Wong.

Third place

Mid-Pacific 5, ‘Iolani 4. Goal scorers—MPI: Hoapili Kukea-Shultz 2, Elilai Petko 2, Lexi Roberts. Iol: Audrey Marie Dexter 2, Maya Camp, Kyra Lurito.

OIA

Girls Varsity Tournament

First Round

Thursday

Kaiser 11, Kalaheo 3. Goal scorers—Kais: Kimie Ginoza 5, Emi Chrash 2, Jaime Farah 2, Ashley Kaisho, Anna King. Kalh: Sailor Groom 3.

Roosevelt 11, Mililani 3. Goal scorers—Roos: Jochel Oba 3, Jonna Keo 3, Jayzlyn Tomisa 2, Alisa Lee, Jaeci Oba, Carly Jimenez. Mil: Leila Maynard 2, Kiley Kawai.