Editorial | Letters Letter: ‘Self-certification’ for permits ridiculous idea Today Updated 12:58 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Boy, I saw this coming. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Boy, I saw this coming. First, the City Council and the mayor have the chutzpah to push for outrageous raises and now they propose letting building permit applicants “self-certify” their plans comply with the governing standards, regulations and codes (“Honolulu seeks to reduce backlog of building permit applications,” Star-Advertiser, April 14). Who are they kidding? Not me, for one. Shelve the raises for the big guys and hire more plan checkers. Self-certification is a ridiculous idea. Lunsford Phillips Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Marijuana less harmful than addictive alcohol