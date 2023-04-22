Letter: ‘Self-certification’ for permits ridiculous idea

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Boy, I saw this coming. First, the City Council and the mayor have the chutzpah to push for outrageous raises and now they propose letting building permit applicants “self-certify” their plans comply with the governing standards, regulations and codes (“Honolulu seeks to reduce backlog of building permit applications,” Star-Advertiser, April 14).

Who are they kidding? Not me, for one. Shelve the raises for the big guys and hire more plan checkers. Self-certification is a ridiculous idea.

Lunsford Phillips

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter