Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Please support U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, and U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda, in their efforts to give us a better and safer quality of life. Read more

Please support U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, and U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda, in their efforts to give us a better and safer quality of life.

Passage of two bills, the Hawaii Air Tour Management Act and Air Tour and Skydiving Safety Improvement Act could do that. Helicopters droning over our neighborhoods all day, every day, is simply not OK.

These would require the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to work with the state.

The FAA seems oblivious to horrific crashes that should not have happened. And the noise should not be something residents have to put up with.

Debbie Aldrich

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter