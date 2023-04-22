comscore Kenton Potts, 1 of last 2 survivors of USS Arizona, dies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kenton Potts, 1 of last 2 survivors of USS Arizona, dies

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM USS Arizona survivors gathered before the wreath laying ceremony held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Dec. 2, 2016. Pictured in the front is Don Stratton with Laruen Bruner. In the back are Lou Conter and Ken Potts, with his wife Doris.

    USS Arizona survivors gathered before the wreath laying ceremony held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Dec. 2, 2016. Pictured in the front is Don Stratton with Laruen Bruner. In the back are Lou Conter and Ken Potts, with his wife Doris.

    Ken Potts

Kenton “Ken” Potts, one of the last two surviving crew members of the USS Arizona, died late Thursday night at the age of 102. Read more

