7 firearms found on carry-on luggage in Hawaii in 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

7 firearms found on carry-on luggage in Hawaii in 2022

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

Transportation Security Administration officers did not discover any firearms in the first quarter at any TSA checkpoint at Hawaii airports. At the same time, TSA Hawaii set a new rec­ord in 2022 for firearm discoveries in carry-on luggage. Read more

Vigil held for victims of Maili mass shooting

