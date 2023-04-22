7 firearms found on carry-on luggage in Hawaii in 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Transportation Security Administration officers did not discover any firearms in the first quarter at any TSA checkpoint at Hawaii airports. At the same time, TSA Hawaii set a new rec­ord in 2022 for firearm discoveries in carry-on luggage.

Nationwide, TSA officers intercepted 1,508 firearms at airport security checkpoints outside of Hawaii during the first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31, averaging 16.8 firearms caught per day. That was a 10.3% increase in the number of TSA firearm catches over the same period in 2022. But since the number of passengers increased, the daily average of catches dropped to 15.2 firearms.

More than 93% of the firearms caught by TSA across the nation in the first quarter were loaded, as compared with 86% in 2022.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said TSA did not find any firearms at Hawaii airports during the first quarter. However, TSA reported that officers in Hawaii detected seven firearms, the highest level since 2018, in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022. The greatest number of firearms in 2022 in Hawaii were discovered at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the state’s busiest airport for TSA screening.

TSA officers found all of the Hawaii firearms in 2022 during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. Nationwide in 2022, TSA officers found 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports.

TSA Federal Security Director for Hawaii and the Pacific Islands Nanea Vasta said in a statement, “While TSA Hawaii set a new rec­ord for firearms discoveries in carry-on luggage at the security checkpoint in 2022, we are pleased that the vast majority of travelers departing Hawaii are following the rules when it comes to traveling with a firearm on a commercial aircraft.”

Vasta added, “However, we can do better. Because one firearm discovery is one too many, our hardworking TSA officers will continue to screen for potential security threats, ensuring that prohibited items of any type do not make it into the cabin of the aircraft.”

Hawaii’s firearm numbers during the first quarter and for 2022 were well below the national average. In 2022, TSA screened approximately 761 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement, “Firearms at TSA security checkpoints present an unacceptable safety and security risk to other passengers and I am deeply concerned that the majority of these firearms our TSOs catch are loaded.”

Pekoske added, “if you carry a firearm to the checkpoint, our TSOs will see it and there will be significant penalties, to include federal penalties and additional screening, which may prolong the security screening process. You may still travel with a firearm — it just must be properly packed in your checked baggage and you must declare it to the airline.”

Firearm possession laws vary by state and local government, but even if a passenger has a concealed-carry permit, firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags at TSA security checkpoints and aboard aircraft. Passengers with firearms found in a carry-on bag could be cited or arrested under city or state laws. They also could face additional TSA screening. If they have it, their TSA PreCheck eligibility could be suspended for five years, and they could face a civil penalty of up to $14,950.

For more information about traveling with firearms, travelers can use the “Can I Bring” feature on the TSA website or on the TSA mobile app, myTSA. Travelers can also message @AskTSA on Twitter.