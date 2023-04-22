comscore Hawaii joint committee approves another clean-government bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii joint committee approves another clean-government bill

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 31 Gov. Josh Green stacks the "good government" bills he signed after a news conference at the state Capitol.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 31

    Gov. Josh Green stacks the “good government” bills he signed after a news conference at the state Capitol.

A joint House and Senate committee Friday unanimously endorsed another bill aimed at rooting out political corruption by making it a Class C felony for committing a crime of “official misconduct.” Read more

