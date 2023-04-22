Hawaii joint committee approves another clean-government bill
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 31
Gov. Josh Green stacks the “good government” bills he signed after a news conference at the state Capitol.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree