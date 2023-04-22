comscore Hawaii researchers make plans for dangerous global humanitarian reactions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii researchers make plans for dangerous global humanitarian reactions

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • SANA / ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 14 Syrian soldiers unload humanitarian aid sent from Saudi Arabia for Syria following a devastating earthquake. The first Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of food landed in government-held Aleppo airport in Syria, according to Syrian state media. Saudi Arabia, unlike most other Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, has not rekindled ties with embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad in recent years.

    SANA / ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 14

    Syrian soldiers unload humanitarian aid sent from Saudi Arabia for Syria following a devastating earthquake. The first Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of food landed in government-held Aleppo airport in Syria, according to Syrian state media. Saudi Arabia, unlike most other Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, has not rekindled ties with embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad in recent years.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 26 Residents give out free food as they wade through a street in their village flooded by Typhoon Noru in San Miguel town, Bulacan province, Philippines. Typhoon Noru blew out of the northern Philippines, leaving some people dead, causing floods and power outages, and forcing officials to suspend classes and government work in the capital and outlying provinces.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 26

    Residents give out free food as they wade through a street in their village flooded by Typhoon Noru in San Miguel town, Bulacan province, Philippines. Typhoon Noru blew out of the northern Philippines, leaving some people dead, causing floods and power outages, and forcing officials to suspend classes and government work in the capital and outlying provinces.

In March, Honolulu think tank Pacific Forum launched the Humanitarian Security Challenges Working Group to look at the future of disaster response. T Read more

Previous Story
Vigil held for victims of Maili mass shooting

Scroll Up