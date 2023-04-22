Ka‘u High educator is named Hawaii’s top public-school principal
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:56 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY ISLAND INSURANCE FOUNDATION
State schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi, left, and Island Insurance Foundation Chairman Tyler Tokioka, right, stand with Sharon Beck, principal of Ka‘u High & Pahala Elementary.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree