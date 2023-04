Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cira Bartolotti went 3-for-3 with two doubles, helping the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a 7-1 win over CSU Bakersfield on Friday in Bakersfield, Calif.

Bartolotti added a run and an RBI for the Rainbow Wahine (27-15, 10-6 Big West). Maya Nakamura was 2-for-4 with a run scored, and Maycen Gibbs added two RBIs for Hawaii. Brianna Lopez tossed a complete-game win, scattering six hits and allowing one earned run while striking out eight.

Hawaii chased Roadrunners starter Brianna Sanchez in the first, tagging her for four runs and never looking back. Savanna Montoya was 2-for-3 and drove in the lone run for CSU Bakersfield (6-33, 1-15).