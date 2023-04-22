comscore Hawaii men’s volleyball moves within a win of Big West Championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s volleyball moves within a win of Big West Championship

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • STEVEN GEORGES / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii celebrates after defeating UC Santa Barbara 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.

  • STEVEN GEORGES / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Cole Hogland slammed the ball over the net against UC Santa Barbara at the Bren Events Center on Friday.

  • STEVEN GEORGES / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Jakob Thelle set the ball against UC Santa Barbara at the Bren Events Center on Friday.

Hawaii’s sizable fan presence paired with tournament host UC Irvine’s sweep over second-seeded Long Beach State in Friday’s second semifinal figures to create an energized environment in the Bren for today’s final between the Warriors and Anteaters. Read more

