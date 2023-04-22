Waianae works its way into OIA softball title game against Campbell

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Liana pitched a one-hitter with two walks and 13 strikeouts as No. 2 Waianae beat No. 7 Kaiser 7-0 in the semifinals of the OIA Division I softball tournament at McKinley.

“I felt good today going into the game,” Liana said. “My screwball was really working and it helped me throughout the game.”

Waianae (10-2) will play Campbell (12-0) for the title today at 6:30 p.m. at McKinley. The Seariders’ only OIA title came in 1983.

“It’s so exciting. I’m excited, nervous, but I feel like we got it,” said Waianae coach Tiani Hensley, who is six months pregnant. “We just have to take it one pitch at a time. We have a lot of supporters on the West Side, more than we’ve had in a while, and I really appreciate that.”

Liana hit Trendee Kahunahana with a pitch and walked Amai Hanta to start the bottom of the first inning.

“I’ve been struggling with the first inning. I needed to settle down get my pitches there,” Liana said.

Liana got a forceout from right fielder Cambry Paaluhi to shortstop Kehau Tambaoan-Kaeo on a blooper down the line by Rylee Yamasaki, then struck out seven consecutive batters.

Hanta’s single to shortstop with two outs in the third ended the strikeout surge.

Liana, who pitched for Kapolei her first three prep years, threw 70 of her 107 pitches for strikes.

“I’m so proud of her,” Hensley said of Liana. “She works hard during practice and after practice, so it really shows every time she comes on the field.”

Charlee Rose Stevens and Jerrell Oriana Mailo belted home runs for the Seariders, the West’s No. 2 seed.

The Cougars’ Keira Uegawachi retired the first two batters of the game, then the Seariders strung together five hits and a walk in a four-run inning. Alize Tangaro-Smith and Tambaoan-Kaeo had run-scoring singles and Oriana Mailo hit a two-run double.

“It was a slower pitcher. We had to adjust more,” Hensley said. “I just told them if they’re going to drive it, they have to drive it. We can’t lift the ball. When we lift it, that’s when we get retired.”

Waianae made it 6-0 in the third on an opposite-field two-run homer to right by Stevens.

Oriana Mailo belted the first pitch from Kaiser’s Kalie Otani in the fifth over the fence in left to make it 7-0. She scored three runs and drove in three.

“I was hunting down that particular pitch. It was down and once I saw it, I knew it was my pitch and I drove it,” said Oriana Mailo, who hit a changeup.

No. 1 Campbell 5, No. 6 Mililani 2

Nanea Pantatisco hit a two-run go-ahead single in the sixth inning as the Sabers beat the Trojans in the second semifinal.

Mililani’s Makayla Pagampao retired the first two batters in the inning, but an infield single, intentional walk and walk loaded the bases. Pantatisco lined a two-run single to right-center on a 3-2 count to score Kaiana Kong and Quinn Waiki, which put the Sabers ahead 4-2. Lorraine Alo followed with a run-scoring single.

Taryn Irimata pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Sabers, the West’s No. 1 seed. Four of the hits came over the first three innings.

Mililani’s Kaui Garcia led off the second with a homer to left to put her team up 1-0.

In the third, Kamryn Aoki singled in Kodie Ancheta to make it 2-0 Trojans, who left the bases loaded.

Campbell made it 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning on Alo’s RBI single.

The Sabers tied it in the fifth on Waiki’s lead-off home run.

The Trojans, the West’s No. 3 seed, had the first two batters reach in the sixth but were undone by a triple play.

Pagampao popped up a bunt to first baseman Alo, who threw to second baseman Cairah Curran at first for another out. The Sabers got an additional out when the base umpire ruled the runner at second left the base early.

OIA TOURNAMENT

Waianae 7, Kaiser 0

W—Jerzie Liana L—Keira Uegawachi

Leading Hitters— Wain: Moani Ioane 3-4, run; Jerrell Oriana Mailo 3-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Charlee Rose Stevens run, 2 RBI.

Campbell 5, Mililani 2

W—Taryn Irimata L—Makayla Pagampao

Leading Hitters—Camp: Quinn Waiki 2 runs, RBI; Cairah Curran 2-2, run; Nanea Pantastico 2-2, run, 2 RBI; Lorraine Alo 2-3, 2 RBI.

Aiea 21, Radford 11, 5 inn.

W—Taja Souza. L—Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro.

Leading Hitters—Aiea: Kiersten Chong 2 runs, 3 RBI; Taja Souza 4 runs, 3 RBI; Cayleigh Naito 2 runs, 2 RBI; Trinity Caporus-Santos 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Chrijon Peneuta run, 3 RBI; Nylove Peneuta 3-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Alina Faufata 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Sophia Kaneshiro 2 runs, 2 RBI. Rad: Emily Anderson 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro 2-4, run, RBI; Nieueni Elisara 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sophia Avin 2-3, run, 4 RBI; Mailana Mattos 2-3, RBI.

Kapolei 5, Kalani 2

W—Kandi Malama-Ahlo. L—Kadie Carpio.

Leading Hitters—Kapo: Alexis Flores 2-4, run; Jayla Stephens 2-2, RBI; Hayden Imai 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Chenoa Cainglit run, 2 RBI. Kaln: Naomi Stremick 2-3, 2 RBI.

Leilehua 10, Pearl City 3

W—Breeann Leong. L—Grace Kikuchi.