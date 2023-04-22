comscore Waianae works its way into OIA softball title game against Campbell | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waianae works its way into OIA softball title game against Campbell

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • DARYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Waianae’s Jerzie Liana barehanded a ground ball before throwing to first base for the final out on Friday.

Waianae’s Jerzie Liana got off to a wild start Friday against Kaiser. It didn’t take her long to take total control. Read more

