Coming into the final season of his high school career, Yosei Takahashi was a standout football player and track sprinter.

On Friday, the left-hander added one more feather to his cap: winning pitcher in Saint Louis’ 6-3 win over ‘Iolani to capture the ILH baseball tournament title at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

“My boys did a great job. The defense did great,” said Takahashi, who grew up in Japan before coming to Saint Louis for high school. “I always wanted to play baseball since my freshman year. I did track to get faster and we won a lot at states. It’s my senior year, so I wanted to have fun.”

Second-ranked Saint Louis (16-6-1 overall) went undefeated in the double-elimination tourney and will meet regular-season winner Kamehameha for the league championship on Tuesday. No. 7 ‘Iolani (20-9-1) now gets a well-earned rest until the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships begin on May 2.

“I’m pleased. Things are never easy in this league. Nobody expected us to go this far, absolutely,” Saint Louis coach George Gusman said. “We lost a bunch of guys (to graduation). We have a bunch of guys who didn’t play very much last year and that was our concern, but they’ve been able to step up. These guys fight. At the end of the day, they give you all of their effort, and that’s all we ask.”

In tourney play, ‘Iolani had two wins over No. 1 Kamehameha and, now, two losses to No. 2 Saint Louis.

“Saint Louis is a good team. They’re well coached. Congratulations to them,” ‘Iolani coach Kurt Miyahira said. “I think we’re grateful that we’ve continued. Our kids have earned the right to play in the state tournament and, hopefully, represent our league well. I’m proud of them for what they’ve accomplished. We still have other goals that they’ve set for themselves, and we have the opportunity to achieve them.”

The hot Raiders routed Kamehameha 11-0 on Thursday.

“I think this one is on me. We had an emotional win that got us this opportunity to be in the state tournament. I’ve got to do a better job getting them to regroup after an emotional win like that,” Miyahira said. “We’ve got a great group of kids and they play hard. They fought to the end again today.”

Takahashi had not pitched in the tourney until Friday but delivered four scoreless innings and permitted four hits, struck out one and walked three.

“To put him in a situation like this, he was nervous, which was fine. Our goal was for him to get through the first inning,” Gusman said. “Which he did, and things would be better. I just feel happy for him.”

He let his defense do much of the work with two double plays.

‘Iolani stranded 10 baserunners. Some of that was due to superlative Crusaders defense. Right fielder Ryder Okimoto made a clutch grab on a two-out line drive near the line, and second baseman Chyler DeSilva had a spectacular sliding catch on another ball near the right-field line, halfway between first base and the outfield fence, to end another ‘Iolani threat.

In the top of the first inning, ‘Iolani’s Bruin Agbayani (3-for-4) and Kaimana Lau Kong singled and advanced on a wild pitch by Takahashi, who then struck out Travis Ujimori. Brandon Wada lined into a 6-4 double play to end the threat.

‘Iolani starting pitcher Ethan Nakamura hurled two scoreless innings before Saint Louis tagged him for two runs in the third. Okimoto doubled with one out and scored on a single to center by Kolby Gushiken. After Gushiken stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch, he came home on a sacrifice fly to left by Sean Yamaguchi.

DeSilva led off the bottom of the fourth with a double. Three of the Crusaders’ five hits off Nakamura went for extra bases. Lau Kong then moved from left field to the mound and struck out Kahanu Martinez. With Mana Heffernan at the plate, DeSilva stole third base. Two pitches later, Lau Kong was called for a balk, allowing DeSilva to score, and Saint Louis led 3-0.

Sophomore Shannon Fee replaced Takahashi in the fifth and worked through two scoreless innings.

Saint Louis tacked on a key insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Tanner Chun belted a two-out triple to left field, and after Yamaguchi was walked intentionally, Jacob Villacorte poked a soft line drive to center for a single, plating Chun for a 4-0 Saint Louis lead.

The Crusaders tacked on two more runs in the sixth frame. With one out, Wada moved from first base to the mound. He walked Heffernan, and pinch hitter Jadon Murakami singled to right. Okimoto then doubled to left, scoring courtesy runner Micah Werts.

Gushiken followed with a single to center, bringing Okimoto home for a six-run lead.

In the top of the seventh, Villacorte moved from first base to the mound. Cadence Ueyama led off with a single, and with one out, Agbayani singled. As rain began to pelt the field. Lau Kong’s deep fly to center was dropped by Chun, and ‘Iolani had the bases loaded with Ujimori at the plate. After a brief rain delay, Ujimori popped out.

Wada followed with a walk, forcing in Treyden Chong Kee from third base for ‘Iolani’s first run.

Cole Yonamine then sent a fly ball to right center, where Chun and right fielder Okimoto converged on the ball, then let it drop. Agbayani and Lau Kong scored on the play, cutting the Crusaders’ margin to three runs.

With rain falling hard again, Villacorte induced Cole Ide into an infield pop-up to end the game.

ILH

Saint Louis 6, ‘Iolani 2

W—Yosei Takahashi. L—Ethan Nakamura

Leading Hitters—Iol: Bruin Agbayani 3-4, run, double, SB; Cole Ide 2-3. StL: Ryder Okimoto 2-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Kolby Gushiken 2-4, 2 RBI, run, SB; Tanner Chun 2-3, run, triple; Villacorte 2-3, RBI, triple; Chyler DeSilva 1-3, run, double, SB.

OIA

Waianae 15, McKinley 4, 5 inn.

W—Shysten Nagasako. L—Mathias Mafi.