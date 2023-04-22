comscore Ilima-Lei Macfarlane makes statement during Bellator weigh-in | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane makes statement during Bellator weigh-in

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Kana Watanabe faced-off after their weigh-in for Bellator 295 on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Kana Watanabe faced-off after their weigh-in for Bellator 295 on Friday.

With a red handprint painted over her mouth in representation of violence that affects indigenous women, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane made weight for tonight’s Bellator 295 co-main event against Kana Watanabe at the Blaisdell Arena. Read more

Previous Story
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane plans to finish her MMA career on her own terms
Next Story
Scoreboard - April 22, 2023

Scroll Up