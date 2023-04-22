Scoreboard – April 22, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Radford; Kalaheo at Waialua; Kaimuki at Waipahu. Games start at 11 a.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Big West Championship, 9 a.m. at Queen’s Beach. JUDO OIA: Individual Championships, 10:30 a.m. at Leilehua.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator: 2 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

OIA Division I: Tournament, Fifth place: Leilehua vs. Kapolei,1 p.m. at higher seed. Third place: Mililani at Kaiser, 1 p.m. Final: Waianae vs. Campbell, 6:30 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Tournament, Third place: Waialua at Radford, 10 a.m. Final: Aiea at Nanakuli, 4 p.m. at McKinley.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual Championships, Day 2, time TBD at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Championship, Finals, 4 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity II boys: Tournament, Le Jardin at Saint Louis, 9 a.m.

WATER POLO

Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

OIA girls: Tournament. Fifth Place: Kalaheo vs. Mililani, 10 a.m. Third Place: Roosevelt vs. Kapolei, 11:10 a.m. Championship: Kahuku vs. Kaiser, 12:20 a.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SAILING

College coed: PCCSC Fleet Race Championships, 10 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

TENNIS

OIA INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Boys Singles

Round of 16

Joshua Dela Cruz (MOA) def. Cody Nishimura (AIEA) 6-0, 6-0.

Gavin Soriano (CAMP) def. Ian Choi (MCK) 6-2, 6-0

Steele Toguchi (KAIS) def. Anthony Pagnotti (CAMP) 6-1, 6-2

Aaron-James Santa Cruz (WAIP) def. Ethan Chun (MOA) 6-1, 6-4

Marcus Gomez (KAH) def. Aaron Saito (WAIP) 6-1, 6-0

Makoto Nishi (AIEA) def. Maximus Chew (KALN) 6-3, 6-0

Noah Gruvin (KALH) def. Aiden Gorman (RAD) 6-4, 6-1 Reyn Terao (MIL) def. Noah Pak (KALN) 6-0, 6-1

Quarterfinals

Joshua Dela Cruz (MOA) def. Gavin Soriano 6-2, 6-0

Steele Toguchi (KAIS) def. Aaron-James Santa Cruz, default Marcus Gomez (KAH) def. Makoto Nishi (AIEA) 6-3, 6-3

Reyn Terao (MIL) def. Noah Gruvin (KALH) 6-1, 6-0

Boys Doubles

Round of 16

Tavin Lee/Merik Chun (KAIS) def. Dillon Apo/Mason Udani (KAPO) 6-2, 6-1

Kai’ea McKillop/Vaughn Weaver (KAIS) def. Jourdan Hung/Nicholas Andrade (MIL) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (3)

Tristan Ta/Dream Shimane (KALN) def. Parker Wong/Ethan Scott (PC) 6-3, 6-2

Jalen Yamada/Logan Lanai (WAIP) def. Evan Yamoto/Kyo Homma (KALN) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (3)

Cody Chun/Harrison Law (MOA) def. Dominic Yang/Zachary Oh (AIEA) 6-4, 6-1

Tai Conjugacion/Jameel Evangelista (LEIL) def. Colin Kreitzer/Oliver Upton (KALH) 6-2, 6-3

Everley Zhao/Antoine Plot (KAIS) def. Raimielle Alonzo/Jaden Bartolome (LEIL) 6-1, 6-1

Christian Ho/Jonathan Bona (MIL) def. Anthony Yi/Tupu Herdrich (MOA) 6-1, 6-4

Quarterfinals

Tavin Lee/Merik Chun (KAIS) def. Kai’ea McKillop/Vaughn Weaver (KAIS) 6-1, 6-2

Jalen Yamada/Logan Lanai (WAIP) def. Tristan Ta/Dream Shimane (KALN) 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (8)

Cody Chun/Harrison Law (MOA) def. Tai Conjugacion/Jameel Evangelista (LEIL) 6-2, 6-4

Christian Ho/Jonathan Bona (MIL) def. Everley Zhao/Antoine Plot (KAIS) 6-1, 6-3

Girls Singles

Round of 16

Ashley Kurizaki (MOA) def. Jayla Galbreath (CAMP) 6-0, 6-0

Taylor Sandon (KALH) def. Heilala Taufahema (PC), default

Stella Nishimuda (MOA) def. Aline Masaki (MIL) 6-1, 6-0

Maya Corral (MCK) def. Ava Masaki (MIL) 6-4, 7-6

Lucy Teramura (KALH) def. Dessam Abelia (WAIP), default

Kawehi Woo (ROOS) def. Leiz Pascual (AIEA) 6-1, 6-2

Isabella Pampulov (KAIS) def. Jazlyn Yamada (WAIP) 6-1, 6-3

Rei Etsumi (MCK) def. Tansy Graves (MIL) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (6)

Quarterfinals

Ashley Kurizaki (MOA) def. Taylor Sandon (KALH) 6-0, 6-0

Stella Nishimuda (MOA) def. Maya Corral (MCK) 6-0, 6-1

Lucy Teramura (KALH) def. Kawehi Woo (ROOS) 6-1, 7-5

Isabella Pampulov (KAIS) def. Rei Etsumi (MCK) 6-1, 6-1

Girls Doubles

Round of 16

Camryn Inskeep/Jaycie Nishibun (KAIS) def. Isabella Menaudo/Caroline Geertsema (RAD) 6-1, 6-0

Sarah Magdato/Darien Thompson (WAIP) def. Katie Ellis/Carver Hills (KALH) 6-3, 6-4

Kami Kurizaki/Kimberly Mikesell (MOA) def. Shylah Quimoyog-Nguyen/Rylee Samson (PC) 6-0, 6-1

Zoe Hirata/Macallister Graves (MIL) def. Isabelle Topacio/Katie Wong (KALN) 6-1, 6-2

Kylie Oba/Nazca Taniguchi (KALN) def. Lauren Laforga/Raika Castillo (CAMP) 6-2, 6-4

Dallas Lee/Kristen Shibuya (MIL) def. Anastasia Schoonheydt/Olivia Park (KAIS) 6-3, 6-2

Christyna Nguyen/Sarah Dao (MCK) def. Keli Soohoo/Kaidee Soohoo (PC) 6-2, 6-1

Jazlyn Miyamura/Arissa Dang (MIL) def. Annie Cao/Shirly Yang (MCK) 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Camryn Inskeep/Jaycie Nishibun (KAIS) def. Sarah Magdato/Darien Thompson (WAIP) 6-1, 6-1

Zoe Hirata/Macallister Graves (MIL) def. Kami Kurizaki/Kimberly Mikesell (MOA) 6-1, 6-1

Dallas Lee/Kristen Shibuya (MIL) def. Kylie Oba/Nazca Taniguchi (KALN) 6-3, 6-2

Jazlyn Miyamura/Arissa Dang (MIL) def. Christyna Nguyen/Sarah Dao (MCK) 6-0, 6-0

WATER POLO

OIA GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Kahuku 8, Roosevelt 5

Goal-Scorers—Kahuku: Velzy Moffat 3, Tuaa Cravens 2, Kimorah Wong 2, Wells Anderson. Roosevelt: Kim Cassens 2, Alisa Lee, Jaeci Oba, Jochel Oba.

Kaiser 12, Kapolei 2

Goal-Scorers—Kapolei: Keeley Nadig, Kaya Gabriel Medeiros. Kaiser: Jaime Farah 4, Kimie Ginoza 3, Emi Chrash 2, Ashley Kaisho 2, Nikki Hunt.