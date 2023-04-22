Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 22, 2023 Today Updated 12:01 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. OIA Division II: Kahuku at Radford; Kalaheo at Waialua; Kaimuki at Waipahu. Games start at 11 a.m. BEACH VOLLEYBALL College: Big West Championship, 9 a.m. at Queen’s Beach. JUDO OIA: Individual Championships, 10:30 a.m. at Leilehua. MIXED MARTIAL ARTS Bellator: 2 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena. SOFTBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field. OIA Division I: Tournament, Fifth place: Leilehua vs. Kapolei,1 p.m. at higher seed. Third place: Mililani at Kaiser, 1 p.m. Final: Waianae vs. Campbell, 6:30 p.m. at McKinley. OIA Division II: Tournament, Third place: Waialua at Radford, 10 a.m. Final: Aiea at Nanakuli, 4 p.m. at McKinley. TENNIS OIA: Individual Championships, Day 2, time TBD at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex. TRACK AND FIELD OIA: Championship, Finals, 4 p.m. at Pearl City. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity II boys: Tournament, Le Jardin at Saint Louis, 9 a.m. WATER POLO Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. OIA girls: Tournament. Fifth Place: Kalaheo vs. Mililani, 10 a.m. Third Place: Roosevelt vs. Kapolei, 11:10 a.m. Championship: Kahuku vs. Kaiser, 12:20 a.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center. SUNDAY BASEBALL Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. SAILING College coed: PCCSC Fleet Race Championships, 10 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon. SOFTBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field. TENNIS OIA INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS Boys Singles Round of 16 Joshua Dela Cruz (MOA) def. Cody Nishimura (AIEA) 6-0, 6-0. Gavin Soriano (CAMP) def. Ian Choi (MCK) 6-2, 6-0 Steele Toguchi (KAIS) def. Anthony Pagnotti (CAMP) 6-1, 6-2 Aaron-James Santa Cruz (WAIP) def. Ethan Chun (MOA) 6-1, 6-4 Marcus Gomez (KAH) def. Aaron Saito (WAIP) 6-1, 6-0 Makoto Nishi (AIEA) def. Maximus Chew (KALN) 6-3, 6-0 Noah Gruvin (KALH) def. Aiden Gorman (RAD) 6-4, 6-1 Reyn Terao (MIL) def. Noah Pak (KALN) 6-0, 6-1 Quarterfinals Joshua Dela Cruz (MOA) def. Gavin Soriano 6-2, 6-0 Steele Toguchi (KAIS) def. Aaron-James Santa Cruz, default Marcus Gomez (KAH) def. Makoto Nishi (AIEA) 6-3, 6-3 Reyn Terao (MIL) def. Noah Gruvin (KALH) 6-1, 6-0 Boys Doubles Round of 16 Tavin Lee/Merik Chun (KAIS) def. Dillon Apo/Mason Udani (KAPO) 6-2, 6-1 Kai’ea McKillop/Vaughn Weaver (KAIS) def. Jourdan Hung/Nicholas Andrade (MIL) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (3) Tristan Ta/Dream Shimane (KALN) def. Parker Wong/Ethan Scott (PC) 6-3, 6-2 Jalen Yamada/Logan Lanai (WAIP) def. Evan Yamoto/Kyo Homma (KALN) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (3) Cody Chun/Harrison Law (MOA) def. Dominic Yang/Zachary Oh (AIEA) 6-4, 6-1 Tai Conjugacion/Jameel Evangelista (LEIL) def. Colin Kreitzer/Oliver Upton (KALH) 6-2, 6-3 Everley Zhao/Antoine Plot (KAIS) def. Raimielle Alonzo/Jaden Bartolome (LEIL) 6-1, 6-1 Christian Ho/Jonathan Bona (MIL) def. Anthony Yi/Tupu Herdrich (MOA) 6-1, 6-4 Quarterfinals Tavin Lee/Merik Chun (KAIS) def. Kai’ea McKillop/Vaughn Weaver (KAIS) 6-1, 6-2 Jalen Yamada/Logan Lanai (WAIP) def. Tristan Ta/Dream Shimane (KALN) 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (8) Cody Chun/Harrison Law (MOA) def. Tai Conjugacion/Jameel Evangelista (LEIL) 6-2, 6-4 Christian Ho/Jonathan Bona (MIL) def. Everley Zhao/Antoine Plot (KAIS) 6-1, 6-3 Girls Singles Round of 16 Ashley Kurizaki (MOA) def. Jayla Galbreath (CAMP) 6-0, 6-0 Taylor Sandon (KALH) def. Heilala Taufahema (PC), default Stella Nishimuda (MOA) def. Aline Masaki (MIL) 6-1, 6-0 Maya Corral (MCK) def. Ava Masaki (MIL) 6-4, 7-6 Lucy Teramura (KALH) def. Dessam Abelia (WAIP), default Kawehi Woo (ROOS) def. Leiz Pascual (AIEA) 6-1, 6-2 Isabella Pampulov (KAIS) def. Jazlyn Yamada (WAIP) 6-1, 6-3 Rei Etsumi (MCK) def. Tansy Graves (MIL) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (6) Quarterfinals Ashley Kurizaki (MOA) def. Taylor Sandon (KALH) 6-0, 6-0 Stella Nishimuda (MOA) def. Maya Corral (MCK) 6-0, 6-1 Lucy Teramura (KALH) def. Kawehi Woo (ROOS) 6-1, 7-5 Isabella Pampulov (KAIS) def. Rei Etsumi (MCK) 6-1, 6-1 Girls Doubles Round of 16 Camryn Inskeep/Jaycie Nishibun (KAIS) def. Isabella Menaudo/Caroline Geertsema (RAD) 6-1, 6-0 Sarah Magdato/Darien Thompson (WAIP) def. Katie Ellis/Carver Hills (KALH) 6-3, 6-4 Kami Kurizaki/Kimberly Mikesell (MOA) def. Shylah Quimoyog-Nguyen/Rylee Samson (PC) 6-0, 6-1 Zoe Hirata/Macallister Graves (MIL) def. Isabelle Topacio/Katie Wong (KALN) 6-1, 6-2 Kylie Oba/Nazca Taniguchi (KALN) def. Lauren Laforga/Raika Castillo (CAMP) 6-2, 6-4 Dallas Lee/Kristen Shibuya (MIL) def. Anastasia Schoonheydt/Olivia Park (KAIS) 6-3, 6-2 Christyna Nguyen/Sarah Dao (MCK) def. Keli Soohoo/Kaidee Soohoo (PC) 6-2, 6-1 Jazlyn Miyamura/Arissa Dang (MIL) def. Annie Cao/Shirly Yang (MCK) 6-0, 6-0 Quarterfinals Camryn Inskeep/Jaycie Nishibun (KAIS) def. Sarah Magdato/Darien Thompson (WAIP) 6-1, 6-1 Zoe Hirata/Macallister Graves (MIL) def. Kami Kurizaki/Kimberly Mikesell (MOA) 6-1, 6-1 Dallas Lee/Kristen Shibuya (MIL) def. Kylie Oba/Nazca Taniguchi (KALN) 6-3, 6-2 Jazlyn Miyamura/Arissa Dang (MIL) def. Christyna Nguyen/Sarah Dao (MCK) 6-0, 6-0 WATER POLO OIA GIRLS TOURNAMENT Kahuku 8, Roosevelt 5 Goal-Scorers—Kahuku: Velzy Moffat 3, Tuaa Cravens 2, Kimorah Wong 2, Wells Anderson. Roosevelt: Kim Cassens 2, Alisa Lee, Jaeci Oba, Jochel Oba. Kaiser 12, Kapolei 2 Goal-Scorers—Kapolei: Keeley Nadig, Kaya Gabriel Medeiros. Kaiser: Jaime Farah 4, Kimie Ginoza 3, Emi Chrash 2, Ashley Kaisho 2, Nikki Hunt. Previous Story BeachBows take first step at Big West tournament