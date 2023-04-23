Hiker in 60s dies tumbling 40 feet down Lanikai Pillbox

A man in his 60s died after falling 40 feet hiking Lanikai Pillbox Trail early this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 7:39 a.m. today for an injured hiker on the Lanikai Pillbox Trail and sent five units staffed with 16 personnel. The first unit arrived at the trailhead at 7:49 a.m. and walked up the trail by foot, while a second unit secured a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park for air support.

The man in his 60s suffered an undisclosed medical emergency while hiking and tumbled approximately 40 feet down the trail, HFD said. Bystanders provided care to the man until HFD personnel arrived at the hiker’s location at 7:58 a.m. An Air 1 helicopter picked up the man and airlifted him to a landing zone at 8:27 a.m. HFD transferred him to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services for further treatment.

According to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report, the man was found “DOA” or dead upon arrival.

The man’s identity and cause of death were not immediately released.