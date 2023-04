Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Earlier this month, a one-day work stoppage at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports briefly stirred up concerns about possible delays in shipped supplies, including food. With more than 80% of food imported into Hawaii, an event like a dock strike could paralyze our food system.

Food security also plays a significant role in climate change mitigation and adaptation. As the Earth’s climate continues to warm, there will be major challenges to meet the global demand of feeding an estimated 10 billion people by 2050. Some estimate this will require an increase in global food production of 60% if we are to ensure enough food for all.

One way to strengthen our food sustainability is through effective and actionable policies that grow local food production. This legislative session, more than 230 food-related bills were introduced. A handful are still alive and need to pass to ensure better food resiliency.

House Bill 690 establishes the Hawaii Agricultural Investment Program to support local agricultural producers. By establishing this investment program and providing state funding, Hawaii is making a commitment to our local farmers and ranchers that they will play a significant role in diversifying our economy. It is important to note that nearly a quarter of state agriculture departments across the country have established grant or cost-share programs to invest in local agriculturalists through the implementation of programs to assist with critical needs such as infrastructure, technology, equipment, processing, training, market access and development, and much more.

In addition, Senate Bill 1064 establishes a dam and appurtenance improvement or removal grant program for plans, design, construction and equipment used to improve or remove deficient dams and appurtenances. At a time of changing weather patterns and periods of drought punctuated by significant storm events, water storage is more critical than ever. Dams and reservoirs are key to a sustainable ag system as well as our entire water system and environmental health. Reservoirs also help recharge our groundwater aquifers by capturing stormwater that would otherwise rush to the ocean, often taking our precious topsoil with it.

Another key issue is irrigation, which is why we support SB 833 that would put much-needed investment into the Wahiawa Irrigation System on Oahu. We believe ensuring that this irrigation system is placed within the purview of the state of Hawaii will directly support many local producers with affordable water access island-wide.

We also urge legislators to appropriate additional funds in the state budget bill toward the maintenance and upgrades of other critical agriculture systems across the state, as identified in the Hawaii Department of Agriculture’s 2019 Agricultural Water Use and Development Plan. Globally, irrigated land represents only 16% of arable land but produces 44% of total crop production. Furthermore, by helping to capture more rainfall during storm events and preserving water for other uses, irrigation systems mitigate the impact of decreasing rainfall, increasing frequency of drought, and rising temperatures.

With nearly two weeks left for lawmakers to make their decisions, this is the time for our state to show how much we value the future of Hawaii’s food security and climate change adaptation efforts by supporting our local, hard-working agricultural producers and critical irrigation infrastructure.

Murray Clay is president of Ulupono Initiative (ulupono.com); Brian Miyamoto is executive director of the Hawaii Farm Bureau (hfbf.org).