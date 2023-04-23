Letter: Case uses Red Hill to fight Jones Act

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Rep. Ed Case has been a staunch Jones Act opponent for many years, and while I could debate the “facts” that he uses to support his arguments all day long, I can agree to disagree on this policy issue.

What warrants a response in this instance is using of one of the most devastating public crises our state has ever seen to promote his pet policy issue (“Rep. Case calls for Jones Act waiver for Red Hill defueling,” Star-Advertiser, April 19).

Case knows full well that there is already a Jones Act waiver mechanism in place for the military. Furthermore, the domestic maritime industry has never opposed a Jones Act waiver request by the Department of Defense. He is also aware that if the fuel drained from Red Hill is shipped to international ports or bases, the Jones Act does not apply.

His premise is reckless use of a crisis for political opportunism.

Ed Enos

Kailua

