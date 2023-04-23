comscore Letter: Case uses Red Hill to fight Jones Act | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Case uses Red Hill to fight Jones Act

U.S. Rep. Ed Case has been a staunch Jones Act opponent for many years, and while I could debate the “facts” that he uses to support his arguments all day long, I can agree to disagree on this policy issue. Read more

