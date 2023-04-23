Letter: Crosswalk lines should be repainted

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The lines of the crosswalks are going the wrong way. All our lives we’ve learned “stay behind the line,” “don’t cross the line,” “he went over the line.” Read more

The lines of the crosswalks are going the wrong way. All our lives we’ve learned “stay behind the line,” “don’t cross the line,” “he went over the line.”

The direction of the existing lines tell the driver to go and the pedestrian to stop: the exact opposite of the desired message and outcome.

I believe that if the lines were repositioned and painted red, the immediate message to the driver would be to stop.

A few strategic speed bumps and folks staying off their cell phones also would save many pedestrians lives.

Clay Wixon

Kurtistown, Hawaii island

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter