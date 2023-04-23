comscore Letter: Crosswalk lines should be repainted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Crosswalk lines should be repainted

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The lines of the crosswalks are going the wrong way. All our lives we’ve learned “stay behind the line,” “don’t cross the line,” “he went over the line.” Read more

Previous Story
Column: He kipa i ka hale pa‘i ma Lahaina

Scroll Up