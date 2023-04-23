Letter: Speed humps fail to slow fast drivers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The speed limit on Kamehameha Highway next to the Pali Golf Course and on the Pali Highway in Nuuanu were reduced to 30 mph with little or no enforcement by Honolulu police. Speed humps were also added on the Pali Highway. Read more

Initially, drivers did slow down for the humps, but not any more, as they rarely brake approaching the humps. Now, on both roads, most drivers have reverted to exceeding the speed limit and disregarding the humps.

Humps also have been added on Kapiolani Boulevard near the crosswalk where Sara Yara was killed (“Officials reveal plans to improve traffic, pedestrian safety,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 23). Would the driver have reduced his speed because of the hump and stopped at the red light? What was the driver thinking about before approaching the accident scene?

Unfortunately, whenever a serious accident occurs, many say that speed and the lack of road safety was the primary cause. What about the driver who was inattentive or intoxicated?

How is this different from a person using a handgun to injure or kill another person? A car is a weapon when used improperly.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

