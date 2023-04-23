comscore Letter: Speed humps fail to slow fast drivers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Speed humps fail to slow fast drivers

The speed limit on Kamehameha Highway next to the Pali Golf Course and on the Pali Highway in Nuuanu were reduced to 30 mph with little or no enforcement by Honolulu police. Speed humps were also added on the Pali Highway. Read more

