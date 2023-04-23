Letter: Wespac has support of local fishermen

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The editorial, “Fishing in the monument” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, April 15), said that the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council’s (Wespac) actions on the proposed Northwestern Hawaiian Islands sanctuary weakens its standing and reputation.

That stance may extend to the conservation community, but in the eyes of the fishing community, Wespac continues to stand up for fishermen, Native Hawaiian and non-Native Hawaiian alike. The fishing stocks are healthy, so why can’t we go fishing? If President Barack Obama didn’t want fishing to happen, he would have said so.

In reality, it’s too far and costs too much, so its protected by default — at least from locals. The wealthy can still go there and fish while us locals continue to get the short end of the stick.

Sound familiar? At a time when the needs of the people are continually ignored, it is refreshing to see something happen for us rather than against us. That is how a strong standing and reputation are made.

Gilbert Kualii

Hilo

