This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episodes 89-90

6:40 p.m. today

Poong-do and Chung-yi slowly regain their childhood memories. Duk-hee finds out she’s been duped out of her money. Pil-du warns Chung-yi to let Cho Jin-hwan’s case rest. Chung-yi learns there was a misunderstanding about her father.

Episodes 91-92

7:45 p.m. today

Poong-do is appalled at Pil-du’s blatant shamelessness. Poong-do condemns Pil-du for blackmailing Hak-kyu, adding that Pil-du has shown his true colors as a murderer.

“Taxi Driver II”

Episode 11

6:45 p.m. Monday

After the cab explosion, On Ha Jun resigns from Rainbow Transport Services. While investigating the source of the bomb, the team realizes that On Ha Jun fabricated everything on his resume. To find the bomber, they infiltrate Black Sun.

Episode 12

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Do Ki disguises himself as a guard to infiltrate Black Sun again. Do Ki witnesses a heinous crime committed inside Black Sun, connecting him to mysterious reporter Kim Yong Min, who commissions his services.

“Secret House”

Episodes 121-122

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-hwan is furious over seeing the video footage of the accident. Tae-hyung begs Chairman Nam to let him stay by his side. Chairman Nam tells him to confess his crimes. Tae-hyung denies killing Min-young, blaming his mother instead. Tae-hyung realizes Ji-hwan has evidence against him.

Episodes 123-124 (Finale)

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Will Tae-hyung repent as his end nears? Sook-jin finds out the plan backfired; his son is hurt. Sol’s condition worsens whereas Tae-hyung makes it through his first operation. Sook-jin is in denial about Tae-hyung’s accident. He refuses to agree to a transplant for Sol.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 33

7:50 p.m. Friday

Ko Mu goes south to defend Pyeongyangseong against Baekje’s invading forces. As agreed, Houyan attacks Yodongseong from the north. As Damdeok prepares to leave Gungnaeseong to fight against Houyan, the king collapses from the shock of the invasions.

Episode 34

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Hwang Hoe and Cheongun successfully slow down the Houyan forces with guerilla tactics. After arriving in Yodongseong, Damdeok arranges a meeting with Murong Chui through Ko Un. While Damdeok meets with Murong Chui, a secret message from Gae Yeonsu is delivered to Murong Chui.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles.