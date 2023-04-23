‘Letters From Home’ honors veterans with USO-style show at Paliku Theatre
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY STEVEN KRITZER
Performers Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth are bringing “Letters From Home” to all 50 states.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree