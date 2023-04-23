comscore New Hawaiian Mission Houses exhibit marks arrival of missionaries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

New Hawaiian Mission Houses exhibit marks arrival of missionaries

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN MISSION HOUSES HISTORIC SITE AND ARCHIVES The new Chamberlain House exhibit at Hawaiian Mission Houses includes a selfie station. Marissa Rohlfing, director of society relations, is a Cooke family descendant.

    COURTESY HAWAIIAN MISSION HOUSES HISTORIC SITE AND ARCHIVES

    The new Chamberlain House exhibit at Hawaiian Mission Houses includes a selfie station. Marissa Rohlfing, director of society relations, is a Cooke family descendant.

  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN MISSION HOUSES HISTORIC SITE AND ARCHIVES A bedroom displays replicas of textiles.

    COURTESY HAWAIIAN MISSION HOUSES HISTORIC SITE AND ARCHIVES

    A bedroom displays replicas of textiles.

  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN MISSION HOUSES HISTORIC SITE AND ARCHIVES Visitors off a cruise ship — all the way from the U.K. — tour the Chamberlain House at Hawaiian Mission Houses.

    COURTESY HAWAIIAN MISSION HOUSES HISTORIC SITE AND ARCHIVES

    Visitors off a cruise ship — all the way from the U.K. — tour the Chamberlain House at Hawaiian Mission Houses.

To honor the second company’s arrival, the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives is celebrating the bicentennial with a new multimedia exhibit and other programs this week. Read more

Previous Story
Kamaha‘o Haumea-Thronas hopes his music will honor Hawaiian culture

Scroll Up