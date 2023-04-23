Monk seal pair enjoy ocean frolic off Kaimana Beach
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
State Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers are on 24-hour watch at Kaimana Beach to protect monk seal Kaiwi and her pup from human disturbance on land and in the water.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree