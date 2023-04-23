Monk seal pair enjoy ocean frolic off Kaimana Beach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mother monk seal Kaiwi and her pup took to the ocean Saturday for the third day since the pup’s birth April 14, spending an hour and 40 minutes in the water off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources reported.

Dozens of spectators watched as the pair frolicked for a bit but mostly stayed in a secluded area off the popular beach. “I’m amazed they spent so much time in the ocean, and you could tell once they hauled back up to the beach they were pretty exhausted,” said Emily Greene of Hawai‘i Marine Animal Response in a news release.

Officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were on land and in the water on personal watercraft to provide the first day of 24-hour watch over the seals and any humans who get too close to the endangered animals. The agency said anyone who ignores their directions could be cited or arrested.

“All the paddlers and swimmers officers encountered today paid attention and traveled well away from the seals,” DLNR said in the news release. “As Kaiwi takes her pup on wider excursions and explorations, DOCARE officers, along with City and County lifeguards, and staff and volunteers from HMAR will continue educating beachgoers about safe wildlife viewing protocols and safety zones in the ocean and on land.”

People are being “strongly encouraged” by DLNR to go to other nearby beaches for ocean recreation, and onlookers are being instructed to maintain a 150-foot distance from the monk seals both on land and in the water.

The cordon at Kaimana Beach covers the entire beach except for an ocean entrance next to the Natatorium, where a DOCARE officer was directing people to safe access to the water, while other officers made sure those in the ocean knew where the seals were and where to safely exit the water, the release said.

Another officer and Greene stood on the seawall next to the Outrigger Canoe Club, “where dozens of people had a good view of Kaiwi and her pup, without impacting their movements or behaviors,” the release said.

The monk seal pair are expected to be at Kaimana Beach for five to seven weeks as they bond and nurse.