Monk seal pair enjoy ocean frolic off Kaimana Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Monk seal pair enjoy ocean frolic off Kaimana Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES State Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers are on 24-hour watch at Kaimana Beach to protect monk seal Kaiwi and her pup from human disturbance on land and in the water.

Mother monk seal Kaiwi and her pup took to the ocean Saturday for the third day since the pup’s birth April 14, spending an hour and 40 minutes in the water off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. Read more

