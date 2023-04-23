comscore Hawaii water polo wins on senior night | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii water polo wins on senior night

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS Hawaii senior Emma van Rossum

    COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS

    Hawaii senior Emma van Rossum

The No. 5 Rainbow Wahine water polo team defeated No. 12 UC Davis 12-8 on Saturday, finishing its regular season with a victory on senior night at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatics Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - April 22, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - April 23, 2023

Scroll Up