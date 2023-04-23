comscore Hawaii men’s volleyball is best in Big West, again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s volleyball is best in Big West, again

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UH’s Spyros Chakas, Chaz Galloway, Dimitrios Mouchlias, Jakob Thelle and Brett Sheward celebrated during the third set against UC Irvine during Saturday’s Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship on the Anteaters’ home floor in Irvine, Calif.

    DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    UH’s Spyros Chakas, Chaz Galloway, Dimitrios Mouchlias, Jakob Thelle and Brett Sheward celebrated during the third set against UC Irvine during Saturday’s Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship on the Anteaters’ home floor in Irvine, Calif.

  • DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UH’s Dimitrios Mouchlias hit over UC Irvine blockers on Saturday.

    DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    UH’s Dimitrios Mouchlias hit over UC Irvine blockers on Saturday.

  • DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER University of Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle (10), Cole Hogland (7) and Chaz Galloway block a shot by UC Irvine’s Stefan Vartigov.

    DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    University of Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle (10), Cole Hogland (7) and Chaz Galloway block a shot by UC Irvine’s Stefan Vartigov.

  • DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A strong Hawaii contingent followed the Warriors and cheered them on during Saturday’s match.

    DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    A strong Hawaii contingent followed the Warriors and cheered them on during Saturday’s match.

The Warriors (28-2) tied the program’s single-season wins record while earning the Big West’s automatic bid to the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship in Fairfax, Va. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - April 22, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - April 23, 2023

Scroll Up