Campbell returns to top in OIA Division I softball
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:32 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Campbell’s Taryn Irimata threw a pitch against Waianae on Saturday.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Campbell players celebrated after the game.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree