comscore Campbell returns to top in OIA Division I softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Campbell returns to top in OIA Division I softball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Campbell’s Taryn Irimata threw a pitch against Waianae on Saturday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Campbell’s Taryn Irimata threw a pitch against Waianae on Saturday.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Campbell players celebrated after the game.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Campbell players celebrated after the game.

Taryn Irimata fired a one-hitter as No. 1 Campbell overwhelmed No. 2 Waianae 7-0 to capture the OIA Division I softball championship on Saturday night at Tiger Softball Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - April 22, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - April 23, 2023

Scroll Up