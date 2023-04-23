Campbell returns to top in OIA Division I softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Taryn Irimata fired a one-hitter as No. 1 Campbell overwhelmed No. 2 Waianae 7-0 to capture the OIA Division I softball championship on Saturday night at Tiger Softball Stadium.

The title is Campbell’s first since 2019, five total under longtime coach Shag Hermosura.

“It’s been a while. Win the OIA and you get the curse. I said, we’re going to try and break that curse and get the states, too,” Hermosura said.

Irimata’s dominance as a pitcher goes back to the preseason of 2020, before the pandemic shut sports down, but she had not won an OIA title until now. She struck out six and did not walk a batter until the seventh inning.

“We didn’t necessarily have this our first two years and last year we came up a little short. This year, it doesn’t feel real, but I’m so proud of all of us because we worked really hard,” Irimata said.

With the OIA D-II final preceding the Campbell-Waianae game, getting warmed up at the right time was a bit challenging.

“It was a little rocky at first because I had to keep getting warm, so it was kind of tough at first. I just had to find my rhythm by the second inning and keep throwing strikes,” said Irimata, who signed with Nevada. “I know if Waianae gets a hit, it has to be earned, and if they do, all credit to them.”

Despite her trepidation, only one Searider reached base — freshman Jerrell Ori Mailo’s single — on the first trip through the Waianae lineup. Irimata then retired the next 16 batters before walking Moani Ioane with two outs in the top of the seventh. She then whiffed Mailo on a high heater to end the battle.

Campbell is the only team since day one of nonconference play to knock down Waianae. The teams played to a 3-all tie at the Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Classic. The Sabers then beat the Seariders during the regular season, 7-0 and 4-2. Waianae is 14-3-2 overall with all three defeats at the hands of Irimata and the Sabers.

“I’m happy for the kids. They work hard and our coaches, they do the right thing and teach the right thing. If they work hard at home, school and practice, then we should be all right,” Hermosura said. “They work hard and achieve what they want to do. That’s all them.”

Campbell was a bit surprised that Jerzie Liana, an All-State pitcher who transferred back home from Kapolei, did not get the start in the circle for Waianae.

“We were prepared for her. I was hoping we would face her. I would know what our team is capable of doing,” Hermosura said.

The Sabers took advantage, scoring six runs in the bottom of the second inning off starter Kehau Tambaoan-Kaeo.

Lorraine Alo led off the second with a double, and with one out, Kayla Whaley singled. After Leia Duropan walked to load the bases, Teiah Keliiholokai popped out, but Kaiana Kong walked on a full count to force in Campbell’s first run.

Then came the heavy artillery. Quinn Waiki blasted a two-run double to left, Cairah Curran ripped an RBI single, and Nanea Pantastico doubled to left, bringing home two more runs for a 6-0 Sabers lead.

“Anything that I knew I could put the ball in play,” said Waiki, who connected on a 1-2 pitch.

“I was looking for a middle-in, something I could hit,” said Pantastico, a freshman.

Liana entered the circle in the third inning and went the rest of the way for Waianae. She allowed one run on five hits with one strikeout and one walk.

Campbell’s final run came in the sixth. Keliiholokai walked with one out, and with two outs, Waiki singled. Curran then singled to right, plating Keliiholokai.

“As they came in, we talked to them. (Tambaoan-Kaeo) is a different pitcher. Jerzie came in afterwards and we had to see what we could do against Jerzie,” Hermosura said. “I know Waianae’s going to be in the mix in the long run like Mililani and everybody else.”

The DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships begin on May 2.

At McKinley

Waianae (14-3-2) 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

Campbell (16-0-2) 060 001 x — 7 10 0

Kehau Tambaoan-Kaeo, Jerzie Liana (3) and Braiesey Rosa. Taryn Irimata and Lela Duropan. W—Irimata. L—Tambaoan-Kaeo.

Leading hitters—Waianae: Jerrell Ori Mailo 1-3. Campbell: Quinn Waiki 3-4, 3 RBI, run; Cairah Curran 2-4, 2 RBI, run; Nanea Pantastico 1-4, 2 RBI, double; Lorraine Alo 1-3, run; Kayla Whaley 1-3, run; Teiah Keliiholokai 1-2, run.

Fifth place

Kapolei 9, Leilehua 6

W—Kandi Malama-Ahlo. L—Trinity Cabana-Rodrigues.

Leading Hitters—Kapo: Kiersten Flores 4-5, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Jashia-Lee Hernando 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Chenoa Cainglit 2-3, 3 runs. Leil: Trinity Cabana-Rodrigues 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Breeann Leong 2 RBI; Jaylynn Baker 2-3, 2 runs.

Third place

Mililani 9, Kaiser 4

W—Makayla Pagampao. L—Keira Uegawachi.