comscore Kahuku makes play for pool with another OIA water polo title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kahuku makes play for pool with another OIA water polo title

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Maya Maki scored on a penalty shot in the OIA water polo championship on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kahuku’s Maya Maki scored on a penalty shot in the OIA water polo championship on Saturday.

Kahuku girls water polo players know about the program’s legacy that has been established over the past two decades. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - April 22, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - April 23, 2023

Scroll Up