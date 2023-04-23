comscore Nanakuli raises trophy in OIA Division II softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Nanakuli raises trophy in OIA Division II softball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Nanakuli players celebrated their championship.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Nanakuli’s Ariel Barozzo-Carrillo drove in a pair of runs on the fifth inning against Aiea on Saturday.

Senior ace Melody Makaneole-Baligad went the distance as Nanakuli rallied from a five-run deficit for a 9-5 victory over Aiea for the OIA Division II championship on Saturday at Tiger Softball Stadium. Read more

