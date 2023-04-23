comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - April 23, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 23, 2023

  • On a cruise stop in Bratislava, Slovakia, in September, the Hula Shop inspired Cynthia Pratt of Kapolei to dance. Photo by James Pratt.

  • During a trip to Brussels, Belgium, Lance Ito of Pearl City, left, and Reid Ito of Germany found the Waikiki Poke Bar in August. They were visiting the city to see the Flower Carpet, a biennial event where a blanket of begonias covers the historic Grand-Place (central square). Photo by J. Ito.

