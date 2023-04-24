comscore Letter: Fox News anchors should have apologized | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Fox News anchors should have apologized

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

No amount of money will undo the destruction Fox News unleashed on American democracy in the selfish attempt to keep ad dollars flowing and stock prices high (“Fox settles defamation suit for $787.5M,” Star-Advertiser, April 19). Read more

Letter: Saiki should work to get OHA funding

