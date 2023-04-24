Letter: Get big-money influence out of political campaigns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Yes: clean campaigns (“Public financing for clean campaigns,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 19). Better government for a fraction of the cost. Public financing for clean campaigns is the goal all voters can support. Senate Bill 1543 is supported by our former governors and mayors. They know the cost of campaigning in time, money and energy.

Allow our public servants to focus on good government and not on running after campaign donations. Give them freedom to vote for the good of our state and not to repay big-money donors. Get dark money and big money out of our politics. Passage of SB 1543 can make it possible to reduce corruption, increase opportunities for qualified candidates and enhance our state governance.

Kay DeWeese

Haleiwa

