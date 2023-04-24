Letter: Without term limits, power can corrupt

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We watched when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg (age 87) refused to resign and held on to her Supreme Court seat while fighting cancer. Her intransigence resulted in a solidly conservative court being appointed. That court outlawed abortion. Read more

In addition, we hear about a Supreme Court justice who has not reported many financial perks from a wealthy GOP donor.

Now, we watch U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (age 88) refuse to resign, costing the current judiciary committee any hope of appointing some moderate judges.

It seems power corrupts the judgment of people who have served in a position with no term limits. Both the Supreme Court and all political office holders should have term limits.

Jim Wolfe

Nuuanu

