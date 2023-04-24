comscore Letter: Without term limits, power can corrupt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Without term limits, power can corrupt

We watched when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg (age 87) refused to resign and held on to her Supreme Court seat while fighting cancer. Her intransigence resulted in a solidly conservative court being appointed. That court outlawed abortion. Read more

