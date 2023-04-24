Off The News: A study of city employee salaries

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In March, the Honolulu City Council’s Salary Commission recommended that the City Council vote to raise its own pay by a whopping 60.2% to 64.4%, and lift mayoral and top administrative salaries by 12.5% or more. Now the commission is back with a proposal to analyze salaries for all city employees.

Chair Malia Espinda has requested City Council authorization to retain a “qualified third party expert” to conduct a $100,000 salary study. The study would examine pay packages for officials and employees in city governments comparable to Honolulu, and in the private sector, in order to set competitive salaries and ease hiring and retention pressures.